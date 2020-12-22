Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Michelle Sun Choe Sells 2,000 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $373.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,656,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 723,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $356.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.88.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.