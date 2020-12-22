Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.14

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.14 and last traded at $96.84, with a volume of 42411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.64.

Several research firms recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

