Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LDL stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. Lydall has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $530.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.05.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth $1,699,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lydall by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 659,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

