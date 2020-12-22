Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) PT Raised to $50.00

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

MIC stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

