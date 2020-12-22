Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. 3,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,147. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.