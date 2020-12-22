Madison Square Garden Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,192 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,070% compared to the average volume of 101 call options.

MSGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.91. 1,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,147. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

