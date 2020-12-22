Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $7.61. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 125,328 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDI. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$605.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.02.

About Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

