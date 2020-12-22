Maker Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $543.22 or 0.02292749 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, Kyber Network and BitMart. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $542.18 million and approximately $49.01 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00347728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 998,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, OKEx, CoinMex, Kyber Network, Bibox, Bancor Network, Kucoin, DDEX, GOPAX, IDEX, BitMart, HitBTC, OasisDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.