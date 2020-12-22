Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ MRVI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. 1,658,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,879. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.