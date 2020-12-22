MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $608.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $578.44 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $545.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

