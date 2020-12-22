Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $348.90.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.60. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

