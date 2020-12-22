MediShares Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $79,241.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00354837 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00027464 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002368 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

