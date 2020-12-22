Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 325.10 ($4.25).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) alerts:

Shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) stock traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 435 ($5.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,650. Meggitt PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17). The firm has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 317.90.

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.