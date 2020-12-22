MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes Sells 13,390 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,336,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexandria Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $227,550.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Alexandria Forbes sold 7,851 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $117,843.51.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Alexandria Forbes sold 12,703 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $191,180.15.

On Thursday, November 5th, Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $59,834.43.

Shares of MGTX stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $676.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 530.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

