Melon (MLN) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $31.23 or 0.00133265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Melon has a market cap of $32.39 million and $2.21 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00053041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00351497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,389 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

