Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Memex Inc. (OEE.V) (CVE:OEE)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 304,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 201,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Memex Inc. (OEE.V) Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for its customers in the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors worldwide. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

