Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $437,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after buying an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after buying an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

BSX stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

