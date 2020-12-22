Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $450,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 1,102,297 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 375.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 424,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

