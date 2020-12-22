Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $489,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $265.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.98. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $273.33.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,117,457.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,697 shares of company stock valued at $71,387,709. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

