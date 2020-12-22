Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 190 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,459 shares of company stock valued at $47,930,371. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $364.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $369.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

