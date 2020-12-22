Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 321 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.