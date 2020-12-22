Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,973,000 after buying an additional 6,666,173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 68,944 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.