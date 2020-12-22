Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $197.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $1,388,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,411,555 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.