Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,581 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Evergy by 2.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

