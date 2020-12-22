Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 3,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.