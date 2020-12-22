Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $720,774.69 and $175,468.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00140710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00725150 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00166045 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00375543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00070690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00106702 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

