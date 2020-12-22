Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Investec lowered Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.15. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.