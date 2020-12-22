M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Trading Down 3.9%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) shares fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 5,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 5,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

MGPUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

M&G Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

