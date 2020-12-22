MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $166.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $324,620.02 and approximately $166.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 393,559,905 coins and its circulating supply is 116,257,977 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

