Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

