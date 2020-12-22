Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Upgraded to Buy by Smith Barney Citigroup

Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MRVSY remained flat at $$9.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Minerva has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

About Minerva

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

