MintCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintCoin has a market cap of $3.98 million and $39.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003123 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.