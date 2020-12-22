Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $32.16 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded flat against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $2,988.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $32.16 or 0.00137381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00142515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00732165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00168482 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00376388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00071521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00107664 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 66,410 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

