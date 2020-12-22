Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis Purchases 20,000 Shares

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MG opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 167.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

