Mixin (XIN) Price Up 8.2% This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $140.69 or 0.00600563 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market capitalization of $74.41 million and $888,971.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,882 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

