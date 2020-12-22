Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Barclays

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $84.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.84.

Moderna stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,946,530 shares in the company, valued at $129,872,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,654,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,746,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,434 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,542. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. FMR LLC raised its position in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,457,000 after buying an additional 416,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

