Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

