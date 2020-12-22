MoonSwap (MOON) Tops One Day Volume of $412.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $412.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.00484012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000261 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 11,133,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,106,182 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi.

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.