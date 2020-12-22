Morgan Stanley Acquires 106,363 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 79.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 37,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.