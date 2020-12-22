Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE opened at $221.10 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $227.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.