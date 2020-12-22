Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 96,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Ryder System worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ryder System by 231.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ryder System by 35.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Shares of R stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $64.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.