Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $438,000.

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $121.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

