Morgan Stanley Sells 1,169,411 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,468,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Quotient were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Quotient by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.