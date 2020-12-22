Morpheus Labs Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $921,081.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00354229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00030782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.