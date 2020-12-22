MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOR opened at $27.49 on Monday. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

