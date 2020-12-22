MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.78

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.78 and last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 28022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSC. Colliers Securities lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. MTS Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

