MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.0505 on Major Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a market capitalization of $482,290.06 and $371.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00352797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027638 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.