National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.40.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$6.35 on Monday. Dexterra Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$6.50. The firm has a market cap of C$411.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

