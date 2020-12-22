National Bank Financial Downgrades Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE EQX opened at $10.33 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

