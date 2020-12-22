NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00004956 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $228.36 million and approximately $50.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00141249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.64 or 0.00724927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00166672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00376460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00070731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00106971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

